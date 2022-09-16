I just received an email from Lancaster County Community Foundation President and CEO Sam Bressi regarding the ExtraGive event.

He succinctly outlines the policy on donor transparency and nondiscrimination for agencies wishing to participate in ExtraGive.

It seems that the foundation is doing its due diligence. I appreciate and congratulate the organizers on this additional step to ensure that givers and ExtraGive recipients represent the best interests of the entire Lancaster County community.

Barbara S. Achtermann

West Hempfield Township