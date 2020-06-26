Congratulations to Speaker Bryan Cutler! Such a fine young man, who I had the pleasure of working with at the former St. Joseph Hospital and talking to at different events in the county. He will be a fair and approachable Pennsylvania speaker of the House.

In Tuesday’s Schools section of LNP | LancasterOnline, I had the pleasure of reading the student stories about COVID-19, democracy and the American flag. Great work! Every adult could learn how our young people are so wise beyond their years — so creative and so smart.

The students’ writings were better than anything I have read in the newspaper for months. Many articles in the newspaper come from The Associated Press or big-city newspapers. Maybe the students could write for LNP | LancasterOnline. I buy the newspaper for the puzzles.

Ilene Sangrey

Paradise Township