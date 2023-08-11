The column “Local people of faith refute anti-LGBTQ+ misinformation,” which was published in the July 27 LNP | LancasterOnline, was well-written and represented a tremendous display of support from local clergy, educators and individuals who co-signed against intimidation and bigotry.

Every citizen of this great country deserves their freedoms and rights.

A movement of hate, racism, bigotry and anti-immigrant has shown its ugly face again.

Moms for Liberty — labeled an antigovernment group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — isn’t about liberty at all. This group wants to take away everyone’s liberties and impose its views on everybody. That’s not liberty.

The Florida governor who is now running for the GOP presidential nomination has pushed for and signed laws attacking speech, diversity and inclusion. He has demonized the LGBTQ+ community and teachers who teach equality, inclusion and diversity.

Some librarians, school boards and teachers have been falsely accused of sexualizing and grooming children. How ridiculous! Teachers are there because they want to educate — age-appropriate health and sex education included.

Hate is all-consuming — mind, body and soul. It is a character defect that shows the insecurity of the hater.

Unfortunately, the number of hate groups being watched by the Southern Poverty Law Center has increased. More than 1,200 groups nationwide have been identified, including some right here in Lancaster County.

It’s great to see, from the July 27 column, that there are still logical, rational, good people who support the rights of others.

Curtis Krassowski

Ephrata Township