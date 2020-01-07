I’m excited for the three new Lancaster City Council members. Their vision, energy, motivation and commitment to community will continue to make Lancaster great. Of the three, I know Jaime Arroyo the best, and I’m confident that one day I will be bragging to my fellow retirement home residents about voting for him in his first campaign for public office.
I would also like to take this time to commemorate outgoing Council President James Reichenbach’s leadership. Over his tenure, he has voted for and advocated for numerous matters. Lancaster has improved dramatically since he first stepped into the role of council member. It would be impossible to list all of the work he has done in pursuit of a better Lancaster.
Of all his many talents, there is one that I particularly appreciate. Reichenbach has taken his commitment to seeking public input extremely seriously. Even in the messiest issues, he has remained committed to public discourse. I have seen him show incredible patience and sincerity when handling even the most heated situations. It’s an example that I wish all community leaders will follow. And even an example that I hope to follow in my personal life.
Joshua Druce
Lancaster