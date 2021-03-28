I am grateful to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey for his leadership in voting for the passage of the American Rescue Plan.

We’ve had enough bailouts for banks, automakers and the airlines — finally, a bailout for people. It’s a shame that U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker didn’t join Casey in voting for the relief package. I think that they downplay the economic impact of the pandemic on the average working family.

For example, a March 19 LNP | LancasterOnline article (“Some good signs in bleak jobs numbers”) notes that, when compared to January 2020, Lancaster County had 13,400 fewer residents with jobs in January of this year.

Here are just a few ways that the rescue plan relieves economic hardships:

It puts money in the hands of people who need it at the same time the economy needs for them to spend it. It puts money in the hands of landlords on behalf of their tenants who are unable to pay. Many landlords are mom-and-pop businesses that rely on rent payments for their mortgages. The renter assistance program helps both families and landlords.

It’s not a perfect relief package. Progressives fought for a $15 minimum wage and lost. Conservatives believe it comes too soon after the last stimulus bill.

In my mind, legislation that supports working families who lost work due to a historic pandemic, rescues small businesses and stimulates the economy as a whole is about as good as it gets.

Besides, it’s refreshing to see something get done in Washington, D.C., for a change.

Perry Hazeltine

Lancaster