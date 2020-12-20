Nikkee Asashon’s op-ed (“A nurse’s plea”) in the Dec. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was quite eye-opening!

She gave all of us important reasons to be vigilant against this horrible virus. Her op-ed should be made available to everyone who thinks “it can’t happen to me,” or “it’s all a hoax” or “I am not going to wear a mask.”

Thank you, Nikkee, for writing this wonderful, informative op-ed! And thank you for your service.

If you haven’t read it, it is in the Dec. 6 Perspective section, on the front page. It also can be read online (bit.ly/NursePleaLNP). I urge everyone to read it.

May God bless all the front-line workers.

Gloria J. Phenicie

Ephrata