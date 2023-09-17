The Aug. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Rules on gifts remain unclear” was a gem.

Kudos to college journalism students and Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association interns DaniRae Renno and Samuel O’Neal for their reporting on the gifts and travel perks being claimed by our state legislators in Pennsylvania.

Most eye-opening for me was state Rep. Robert Mercuri of Allegheny County accepting an all-expenses-paid “trade delegation” trip worth more than $11,000 to see the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra perform in Germany. It’s an orchestra that he could easily drive to see in downtown Pittsburgh.

The fact that state lawmakers have six-figure salaries, lucrative per diem payments, mileage reimbursement and other perks causes a voter like me to question the ethics of such paid trips.

An Aug. 20 segment on ABC-27’s “This Week in Pennsylvania,” hosted by Dennis Owens, detailed some of the many, many elected state officeholders who were convicted of various crimes of greed while in office over the years. The 30-minute program could have aired for a few more hours without covering the full history of corruption in our state capital.

A must-read for any voter who follows questionable political conduct is Matt Birkbeck’s 2012 book “The Quiet Don: The Untold Story of Mafia Kingpin Russell Bufalino.” The book shines a bright light on the actions of former Gov. Ed Rendell during his administration’s licensing of Pennsylvania gambling casinos and the creation of a control board to regulate them. It’s disgusting, in my view. But read the book and form your own opinion.

Bob Bodnar

West Lampeter Township