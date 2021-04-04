We are so very fortunate to reside in this area and have such first-class medical assistance at hand.

Earlier this year, I had a need to be in contact with Surgical Specialists of Lancaster on Embassy Drive, and I could not get over the attention I received from Dr. Jason Comeau and his scheduler. It is quite obvious that patients there are considered to be of prime importance.

Recently, I was due to have a surgical procedure, but because of an impending snowstorm, Dr. Comeau did not want me or my wife to place ourselves in any kind of harm. So he had his scheduler, Julie, call and offer me the opportunity to reschedule the surgery.

What a relief it was to us to know that we would not have to chance driving in what was forecast to be a major storm. Besides the excellent medical service, this additional care and thoughtfulness are deeply appreciated!

Joseph F. McDonald

West Lampeter Township