Every year as the weather turns warm, bicyclists and motorcycles take to streets that they have every right to use.

Last summer, there was a Sunday bicycle ride that covered many areas, including East Earl. My strong advice —and what I believe should be mandatory — is if you’re going to have a huge ride, then fire police or certified flaggers must be at every intersection if you plan on going through stop signs as if they aren’t there.

Bicyclists are supposed to follow the same laws as the rest of us.

This actually happened twice to me: I drive an 18-wheel milk tanker and I was backing into a farm, as a lot of us on this job must do. In the process, I had several bikers pass me on my blind side. Most recently, on Route 897 down the road from Route 23, I had a motorcycle do the same thing.

It only takes me a few seconds to get off the road. It will take a lot longer for you to heal — if you survive the impact — because I might accidentally drive over you if you put yourself that close.

Recently, had I been five seconds faster, a motorcyclist on Hartman Station Road would either have been killed or seriously injured from where I was pulling out, due to the speed he or she was going.

Lastly, have a safe riding year. We all share the road.

Jeffrey Good

East Earl Township