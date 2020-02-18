“Drawdown” (Paul Hawken, 2017), a New York Times bestseller, is an inspiring, easy-to-read book about global warming. With beautiful photos, “Drawdown” gives specific ways we can actually reverse global warming today. It contains 200 of the most substantive solutions (with projected costs and savings) to reduce the effects of increasing climate change. The data is based on meticulous research by leading scientists and policymakers around the world.
And I, for one, am grateful for someone out there to help figure this out because I find it overwhelming!
Tackling the solutions in order of importance and effectiveness, “Drawdown” starts with refrigeration, wind turbines, microgrids, geothermal, solar farms, net-zero buildings, clean-energy transport, food production — and all the way down to lesser known solutions.
Here’s a good idea: proven global farming techniques that can help Lancaster farmers turn our soil into massive carbon sinks — removing much carbon dioxide already in the air (carbon sequestration).
So whether your interest is regenerative agriculture, forest protection, global food supply or water supply, this big, fat paperback offers us a lot of hope and direction. Get it and get reading!
Bernice Stadler
Manheim Township