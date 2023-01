I guess PPL Electric Utilities has lost its damned mind! How in the world does PPL expect anyone on Social Security to pay a monthly electric bill of eight times what we got as a monthly raise in January? I think it is outrageous when your electric bill is more than your rent. People are going to be living in the street or will be doing without electric. I guess we will have to go back to using kerosene lamps for light.

Ken Beck

Lancaster