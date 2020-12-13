“A nurse’s plea: An intensive care unit nurse details COVID-19’s complexities,” Dec. 6 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, was one of the best articles I’ve read in a very long time — thoughtful, provocative and well-written. Please don’t let this be the only contribution Nikkee Asashon makes to LNP | LancasterOnline. This woman can write. This should have been on the front page of the Sunday edition.

Charles Sloden

Lancaster