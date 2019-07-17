On June 20, the U.S. and Iran teetered on the brink of World War III. When told by his generals that they planned to kill 150 Iranians in response to the downing in international waters of a U.S military drone, President Donald Trump decided it was not proportional.
Did the drone come close to and maybe even wander into Iranian territory in the flight path prior? I think we can assume yes. The drone’s purpose is intelligence. Hard-liners in Iran are saying back off. If the shoe were on the other foot, wouldn’t we do the same? To win in war, understand your enemy’s perspective. Right understanding increases right vision.
On both sides, hard-liners are frustrated. They believe war is the answer, and the sooner the better. They will try again. War was avoided this time by Trump’s use of just war theory’s measure of proportionality.
Trump needs to be given great credit for his efforts to avoid and end wars. And he must remember that the Constitution must be followed. For too long our presidents have acted as kings in matters of war. Only Congress, acting on behalf of we the people, can call for war.
Our founders made clear that they wanted it that way, and we weaken the separation of powers at our peril. The president was given the power of defense in the preamble and never an open checkbook. Our founders feared what we have — war for the sake of war to keep the military-industrial complex profitable and the economy war-dependent.
JanStephen Cavanaugh
Columbia