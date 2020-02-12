As a parent of New Holland Elementary School students, please allow me to address your fears that the “breach of trust” you mention affected former principal Jeff Starr’s school in a negative manner (“When a role model errs,” Feb. 5 editorial).
I’m thankful that we, as parents, have had an opportunity to have a conversation with our children about how people screw up. We all fall short, and you can only say that so many times without a real-life example to illustrate.
Starr and his family are respected and loved by our community. Starr made a mistake. Let’s be clear: He didn’t take food out of starving children’s mouths; he made a bad judgment call with insignificant harm as a result.
You might say there was harm done. Those actions, wrong as we can all agree, will prevent more young people and adults in our community from committing similar actions that may or may not result in harm in the future.
I’m proud of my community for coming alongside the Starr family at a difficult time — yet another teaching moment we have been given to relay to our children: “Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins” (1 Peter 4:8).
If you so much as vilify another member of our community, albeit one who messed up, we will put our arms around you, and smother you with the same amount of love we show Starr and his family, because you’re mistaken. At least he asked for forgiveness.
Allison Cuthie
New Holland