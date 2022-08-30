The liberal Democrats have turned the United States of America into a banana republic, in my opinion, and they have now created their own internal police force. With the passage of the hysterically named Inflation Reduction Act, they will add an estimated 87,000 workers to the Treasury Department, as reported by several liberal and conservative media outlets; I expect that some of these additions will be IRS agents to audit us, harass us and take more of our money.

Democrats seem to have used the Justice Department to go after high-profile individuals who they do not like. They sought to defund various police departments — in Minneapolis, for example — that protect the average American. They control 90% of the media, as estimated by some media outlets, to indoctrinate the public.

The Democrats’ objective is to obtain and hold power, seemingly in order to control our lives from birth until we die. They do not seem to care about the invasion of our southern border and the drugs flowing into the country; the crime wave sweeping the country; or the rights they have already taken away and will continue to take away from us.

Yet, ironically, Democrats contend that if the Republican Party controls the executive and legislative branches of government, democracy will be destroyed. Americans must wake up to this, come together and defeat this socialist plague, or America as I have known it for 60 years will be just a memory. To quote another recent letter writer, “Please consider not voting for a Democrat this fall.”

Dennis Kluck

Clay Township