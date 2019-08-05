My cousin who lives in Reamstown told me there was a tree of heaven near their home. She was aware that this is a favorite food for the spotted lanternflies. Sure enough, there were the bugs in the mature stage and also the middle stage on the tree. She destroyed it and the bugs as best she could.
This host tree grows in abundance along Oregon Pike in the Oregon Road area. I wonder if they are also home to the spotted lanternflies. Is this private or public land, and is anyone addressing this potential problem?
Anna Lois Lehman
Salisbury Township