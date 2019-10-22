I read the Oct. 2 Opinion page editorial, “No to legalization,” and agree with all the points that were made against the legalization of adult use recreational marijuana. I especially agree with the sentence, “If there ever will be a time (to legalize marijuana), this is not it.’’
Then, the next day, an article about legalizing pot in a proposed bill in the House added to my concern (“Legal pot bill proposed in House”). Yes, I’m sure there would be plenty of money for taxes coming into Pennsylvania’s treasury by the sales at state stores and it would create jobs, but what would those jobs be? I think it would be more paramedics, police, auto repair persons, insurance adjusters, firefighters and real estate agents to sell the homes of people trying to get out of deteriorating neighborhoods.
I’d really like to see a poll of all citizens of the state or a question to legalize or not to legalize put on the ballot in November. Maybe a future headline could be “Greed and drugs leave morality and common sense in the dust,’’ because greed is blinding our leaders by putting profits before the well-being of our communities.
May God and common sense guide the Legislature on this possibly disastrous decision.
Elizabeth Rehm
Manor Township