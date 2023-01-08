There have been many concerns expressed about the U.S. Postal Service. This is not one of them.

I have been a person with a disability for several years. The ability to get my mail was not a problem until a few months ago. I could no longer retrieve it myself — partly because I use a walker for ambulation, but mostly because my mailbox is located on a very busy roadway. Getting to it quickly and safely before cars close in is scary and life-threatening.

My wonderful neighbors have been more than willing to get it for me, but I did not want to burden them with this chore. I am trying to stay as independent as possible.

The week before Christmas, I wrote a note to my mail carrier and placed it in my mailbox, hoping it would be seen.

Two days after Christmas, I received a call from Josh, who identified himself as my regular mail carrier. We had a nice conversation. He understood my problem and stated he would work on a solution. That same afternoon, he brought my mail to the back door, introduced himself and said he had an answer to my situation.

On Jan. 2, he called again and said he was on the way with my solution.

Wow! At the top of my driveway is a new mailbox, on a post, in a hole that he dug and cemented in place. It is within 10 steps of my porch, easily and safely accessible both to myself and any Postal Service worker.

To Josh’s supervisor: This young man is a keeper, in the best sense of the word. He went above and beyond.

To anyone who complains about the Postal Service: Don’t let me hear you. Any organization that has employees like Josh will thrive somehow.

To Josh: “Thank you” does not seem like enough to say for your kindness and good heart. This past year was a time of grief and sorrow for my family. This loving gesture has soothed my soul. May God always bless you with peace and joy.

Virginia L. Joline

West Lampeter Township