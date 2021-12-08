Thanks so much for the Nov. 24 editorial covering the U.S. Postal Service slowdown of our mail service (“Posthaste?”).

I know that some utility companies were forced to waive late charges during the first quarter of this year because of the Postal Service’s difficulties. Getting snail-mail invoices to customers and getting payments by returned check was a problem. I am sure these companies have confidential memos in their files discussing these waivers. It would be very instructive to find out what their experiences were.

The Nov. 24 editorial was mostly limited to local experiences dealing with delayed mail. You drew on various articles in the media, some by LNP | LancasterOnline reporters. You also drew on various letters to the editor. You documented the incredible story of our continuing awful situation.

On the other hand, you clearly did not use input from the 10-year plan concocted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to justify what is happening. Otherwise, you would have noted the irony in its title: “Delivering for America.”

I believe the plan is a joke on the American people to such an extent that I was compelled to write to the chair of the Postal Regulatory Commission during the public comment period in June. I had to officially register my disbelief about the contents of this plan.

I also sent a letter of disbelief to U.S. Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey.

This country cannot survive with a Postal Service that is not delivering for America.

Steve Franz

Upper Leacock Township