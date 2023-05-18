“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” Seem familiar?

For three days prior to Mother’s Day, no mail was delivered to us. I’m sure there were mothers other than my own who were expecting cards, but due to erratic mail delivery, especially in our neighborhood, none were received. And then today came and we were expecting to get all of the mail that had not been delivered. Shockingly, we were told that there would be no mail yet again, making it four days in a row with no mail delivery!

If there is not enough help, then there should be a rotating route system so nobody goes two days in a row without mail, much less four days. Our former mail carrier helps by subbing on top of his own route when possible.

Also, cards and letters that were out for pickup were not picked up. This is beyond frustrating for those of us expecting something in the mail or wanting something mailed. In addition, I have found that numerous things I have mailed from my house never reached their destinations. I am fed up with paying more and more for mail service and receiving less and less service. It is time for the U.S. Postal Service to begin meeting the needs of residents.

Linda Kay Reheard

Lancaster