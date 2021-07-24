A July 6 LNP | LancasterOnline article about the United States Postal Service had the headline “New plan could slow down service.”

Funny, I thought that already happened.

My mail-in ballot for the November election took five days to be delivered. A Christmas card from Richmond, Virginia, took 28 days to reach us. Our financial information for taxes took 71 days to reach our accountant, who is only 65 miles away.

One of our credit card payments, though sent in ample time, arrived seven days past the due date. Bless the agent who wiped the extra charges and the threat of higher interest rates on the account. (He’d heard it all before.)

There’s more. A note sent by U.S. mail from one part of our building to our apartment took six days. A note sent to a bereaved friend in Florida was returned to us two months later as being undeliverable, even though she has lived in the same house for over 30 years.

There were two phone numbers for comments about the Postal Service on a receipt we received. One was an automated survey about the service I received at the Willow Street branch. No problem there. The second was an automated message — about nothing regarding service.

Finally I was determined to contact Postmaster General Louis DeJoy himself. All of my attempted email contacts were returned as undeliverable. DeJoy is seemingly safe from my complaints — and probably from the rest of the unhappy masses.

Shirley Cressman

West Lampeter Township