Just a reminder before the holiday season: A local business delivered our invoice to the Kirkwood post office on Nov. 12, and we were notified of the mailing by phone.

The invoice envelope was postmarked in Harrisburg on Nov. 16 and finally delivered on Nov. 19.

It took exactly one week to be delivered 4.5 miles from Kirkwood by first-class mail.

Bless all the individuals who send cards and gifts using the U.S. Postal Service this holiday season.

Why aren’t our government officials taking the necessary steps to correct this national embarrassment?

Glenn Morrison

Quarryville