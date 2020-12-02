Post-election mourning (letter) Dec 2, 2020 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print In Remembrance:The United States of AmericaJuly 4, 1776, to Nov. 7, 2020. Glenn MowrerMarietta Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Power & Policy — Every Friday morning, look behind the curtains at local government, politics, candidates for office, taxation, school boards and more. Sign up Manage your lists By opting into newsletters you are agreeing to our privacy policy. Today's Top Stories Lancaster Countians get a little less optimistic, as economic worries grow 28 min ago East Hempfield Twp. man tried to set his house on fire with tenants inside: police 43 min ago The attestation form is Pa.'s newest COVID-19 requirement for public schools. But what is it? 43 min ago Rock band Wallace releases ‘Grapefruit’ album as music video film; some of it was filmed in Lancaster County 43 min ago 5 of county’s GOP state reps endorsed measure disputing election results 43 min ago Planning to grow old in Lancaster County? Age-friendly summit seeks your input 43 min ago Armstrong Flooring agrees to settle shareholder's fraud claims for $3.75M 43 min ago Old buttons from shirts, pajamas and worn-out garments could be a valuable treasure 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags 2020 Election Independence America