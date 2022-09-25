Here’s one for your Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline “Lancaster Watchdog” column.

On a recent afternoon, I parked in the Duke Street public library parking lot. As I approached the parking payment machine, I could see that the customer before me was clutching several $1 bills and was in tears. She said she couldn’t make the machine work.

I offered to help her, and she stepped to one side so we both could see. I then realized that the parking program had been changed since my previous use two weeks earlier. Well, we tried anyway, but gave up after several tries, after which she stomped off, still in tears.

I then (silly me) tried to make it work for me. It ate my quarter, but refused to continue my transaction. The customer behind me then tried to help me, with the sole result that she put in two more quarters and got nothing. Finally, she pressed the “back” button and got back one quarter.

At that point, I thanked her and proceeded into the library. The library employees said there was no point in them calling the parking authority again, because the authority did nothing to help.

Perhaps LNP | LancasterOnline can get further. Be my guest!

John Curtis

West Lampeter Township