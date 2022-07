Some people who have an ingenious solution to a problem usually start by saying,“I’m no rocket scientist, but ...”

Well, I am a rocket scientist, sort of. I won second place in the physics division of the 1960 Lancaster County Science Fair with my project, “Piercing the Troposphere with Aerodynamic Projectiles.”

My solution for the U.S. drought conditions: The Mississippi River has plenty of water. Build an aqueduct from it to the Colorado River. Problem solved!

William Loercher

Manheim