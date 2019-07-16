State lawmakers have enough challenges attempting to pass an annual budget and, although they seem fairly efficient at providing their own pay raises, I believe they have it backward, because maybe the commonwealth citizens should determine the salaries of state lawmakers.
Before concentrating on minimum wages, state legislators should minimize the salaries and bonuses of CEOs and chief operating officers. Better still, perhaps state legislators could abandon efforts to govern the wage rates of the private sector entirely.
Ultimately, the quality of its products or service coupled with the treatment of its workforce will determine the failure or success of a free enterprise business churning within capitalism. If a business chooses to hire drones, high school dropouts for $90,000 a year, or untrained chimpanzees at four bananas per hour, so be it.
Increasing the state’s minimum wage through legislation only helps the newly hired employees but can demoralize an industry’s workforce by sliding the low end of the pay scale toward mid-level rates. Those workers who earned their rates and raises after months and years of dedication and discipline will suddenly find themselves nearer the bottom of the pay scale again. How motivating does that sound?
If the minimum wage is increased from $7.25 to $11 an hour, why not adjust every other worker’s rate by $3.75 an hour accordingly? That would create a meaningful improvement.
Brent Becker
Ephrata