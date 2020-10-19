The result of the upcoming election might have serious implications for all Americans. If one party wins control of the U.S. House, Senate and presidency, it will be able impact some elements of our freedoms.

First, that party could pack the Supreme Court with additional politically oriented judges to further its political agenda. Court-packing is increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court beyond the normal replacement when one or more of the nine justices dies or retires. Packing judges with political leanings allows one party to alter the basic rights of American citizens in ways not seen for an exceptionally long time.

With the majority of Supreme Court justices, the presidency and both chambers of Congress, one party could theoretically alter election laws, abolish the Electoral College or even pass legislation that would allow noncitizens to vote. That could result in one-party federal rule of the United States.

Second Amendment rights — with decades of precedents that protect gun owners from state and federal attempts to deny these rights — could be abandoned.

Practicing Christians and members of other faiths could have greater restrictions in living their faith in public life. The way in which we practice our religion might even be limited only to our church and our home.

Finally, free speech could be restricted by overturning the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United v. FEC decision. That could potentially happen by allowing the federal government to restrict citizens from uniting to voice their views.

Be careful when you vote. The potential loss of freedom is high for all of us.

Michael D. Spangler

Rapho Township