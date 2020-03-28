I wanted to send a request on behalf of all of your readers, who I’m sure would greatly appreciate something like this.

As life gets harder, as we try to adjust to our new norm, hearing stories of kindness is proving to be very helpful and even creating unity. I see it online every day on social media. I posted a video on my Facebook page showing the teachers and staff of the School District of Lancaster’s Hamilton Elementary driving around to say hello to and encourage the children and parents of their school. You can find that video under Barbara Celi Leon.

Would you consider perhaps every two or three days sharing more stories of kindness and unity in the community, stories that have nothing to do with a person’s political affiliation, ethnicity or religious point of view? Stories of the American spirit and the beauty of humanity?

I am aware that you are extremely busy with everything that’s going on, but I truly believe that during this time it’s important to share stories like that. Thank you for listening.

Barbara Celi Leon

Lancaster Township

Editor’s note: Thank you and to all our readers! LNP | LancasterOnline welcomes uplifting content; email story ideas to news@lnpnews.com or send a message to the newspaper’s Facebook page. And please keep reading and writing letters to the editor. We are grateful.