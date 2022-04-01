The recent article about opposition to redrawing boundaries in the School District of Lancaster (“Shifting students raises concerns,” March 26 LNP) struck me as unfortunately one-sided. It’s obvious to many, whose voices were not included in the article, that several of our schools are overcrowded, while others are below capacity.

As populations fluctuate, redrawing school boundaries is a natural exercise for public school systems, as unpleasant as it may be. One way or another, almost everyone in our district will be impacted by the rezoning.

I would have loved to hear the perspectives of families whose children will be positively impacted by this change. For many, their children will no longer be in classrooms with upward of 30 students, and workloads for many teachers will be more balanced. Resources will be more evenly distributed in schools with larger populations of high-need students, such as English language learners and students experiencing homelessness.

The district originally announced plans to rezone just prior to the pandemic. It has since released multiple reports that address, in what I feel is a clear and reasonable manner, many of the concerns expressed by the parents interviewed for the article. As a fellow district parent, I do not feel in the dark as to the process or the rationale.

In my view, the board rightfully selected a plan that impacts the most children positively, ensuring that most students will have access to the resources they need, which is a truer definition of equity.

We should save our outrage for a Legislature that underfunds our schools.

Susan Knoll

Lancaster