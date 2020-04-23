Every day, we are reading about people losing their jobs. Some families can’t make ends meet. Small businesses potentially are going under because no one has the money to buy anything. Money is supposed to be coming to desperate citizens. For some, it might be too little, too late.

To add to these horrendous circumstances, we have to read about a bank CEO getting a 7.3% raise (“Fulton Financial CEO receives 7.3% raise,” April 4). And $3.04 million in total compensation! Millions in salary and stock, thousands in retirement, club memberships and personal use of a company car! The CEO might be smiling, but I don’t think anybody else is. Poor timing, taste and judgment.

Bev Laser

Landisville