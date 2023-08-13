After reading the article “Would-be judges give big” about the campaigns for Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas judges, in the June 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I have come to pity the Republican Committee of Lancaster County for its poor choice of leadership.

Republican Committee Chairman Kirk Radanovic stated that Judge Karen Maisano was untruthful in the primary, thereby justifying the committee’s brutal attack ads against her.

Let’s talk about who is really being untruthful here.

Since the Republican Committee of Lancaster County inexplicably chose not to endorse the highly qualified Judge Maisano, it has had to make up a series of lies about her to cover the fact that it endorsed and nominated two candidates who are unqualified and not recommended by the Lancaster Bar Association. It did so by claiming that Maisano is a Democrat (false) and a liberal, in order to mislead and scare Republican primary voters.

Before becoming a judge, Maisano was a Republican Committee of Lancaster County committee member for 12 years and an area chairman for seven years. She served on the advisory committees for Josh Parsons, Scott Martin and Lloyd Smucker.

The committee’s unethical, unprincipled attacks on her are unconscionable smears against one of their own — and this chairman knows it and approved it.

I feel sorry that the Republican Committee of Lancaster County is being led by such a callous prevaricator, but more so I feel sorry for the people of Lancaster County if unqualified, hyperpartisan individuals are elected as judges. It will degrade the quality of the bench for years to come — and the Republican Committee of Lancaster County will be to blame.

B.W. Buckwalter

Warwick Township