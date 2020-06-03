I am sad. I am sad about many things these days. Our lives have been turned upside down by a virus. The emotional, physical and financial effects have been devastating. We look to others for help. Throughout our history, we have looked to the president of the United States for comfort and thoughtful leadership.

Sadly, we have a man who is seemingly so mentally and emotionally damaged that he is incapable of helping anyone but himself! President Donald Trump has no qualities of a leader, especially in a time of crisis. Instead he insists on creating a photo opportunity by standing in front of historic St. John’s Episcopal Church holding a Bible! I am sad.

Carol Esbenshade

Manheim Township