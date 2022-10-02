Lancaster County Clerk of Courts Mary Anater admits to driving down the newly paved ramp that had a barrier in front of it and then seemingly blames everyone else for the damage (“Official alleges political payback,” Sept. 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

She made the decision to drive down it. If she damaged someone’s mailbox or property, she would have to pay for those damages. She (or her insurance) should pay for the damaged concrete ramp to be replaced. Own up to it. Don’t seemingly try to justify your poor decision with excuses such as the one that you didn’t read the multiple memos. Ignorance of a memo doesn’t exclude you from paying for property damage.

As to the notion that this situation is political, the damaged ramp isn’t Democratic or Republican. The wheels of offices didn’t do the damage.

And as to the excuse that there was only one way out of the garage: I’m not familiar with the garage, but I have never seen one that had only one exit.

Anater didn’t include “the dog ate my homework” on her list. Excuses. Excuses. Excuses.

Pat Houck

Bushkill Township

Northampton County