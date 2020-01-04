Something is rotten in Lititz
The controversy at Lititz recCenter over the SilverSneakers and Silver&Fit programs appears to be causing some real dissension within the community and is completely unnecessary. The management at the recCenter has made the decision to eliminate SilverSneakers and Silver&Fit because “the current reimbursement provided by these organizations is insufficient to cover the cost of operations and it is unfair to our fee-paying members to continue to subsidize this cost deficiency.”
Management has every right to do this if, in fact, SilverSneakers and Silver&Fit are costing Lititz recCenter money. However, I find this difficult to believe when virtually every other center in Lancaster County is eager to accept the members Lititz is losing.
Maybe the terms of Lititz recCenter are different and all of this makes perfect sense. But the real issue is that it has done a terrible job of communicating the issue to the seniors impacted by the decision. The seniors I talked to would like to find a solution, but we’ve been met with deafening silence. I know there are some aspects of the agreement with the SilverSneakers and Silver&Fit contracts that are confidential, but that doesn’t excuse the way recCenter management has handled this problem.
If Harvard Business School were to do a case study on how to handle a problem with SilverSneakers and Silver&Fit, Lititz recCenter would be a shining example of what management should not do.
Gerald J. Claes
East Hempfield Township