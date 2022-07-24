I read with great delight the news that — with tremendous help from community members, schools and organizations — our county’s large public pool, in Lancaster County Central Park, was able to open full-time.

This beautiful pool should be a source of pride for our community. As local scholars have already noted in LNP | LancasterOnline, during a time (the 1950s and 1960s) when many cities were flat-out closing pools to thwart racially integrated swimming spaces, or simply building inferior pools in predominantly Black neighborhoods, our county chose a more virtuous path and created a scenic and affordable swimming space for all to enjoy.

Special thanks to Bob Devonshire, the interim county parks director, as well as the county commissioners, for listening to the concerns of residents and for going to the necessary lengths to ensure these concerns were addressed. Devonshire personally fielded dozens of phone calls and personally spoke to most, if not all, of the callers.

The near-closure of the pool should be a lesson in not taking our public goods — open and accessible to all in a community — for granted. It’s an object lesson in how a small group of individuals from every part of the community can come together and make good things happen for the benefit of all.

Susan Knoll

Lancaster