I take exception to the claim in the LNP | LancasterOnline July 8 editorial (“Policing girls”) — about an incident at Skyline Pool — that the newspaper did not introduce race into the story. In fact, that is precisely what you did and what you always do because you think that is the headline people want to read. If you did not, what is the point of the story? You want everything to be about race because you don’t want to talk about what I believe is the true reason for the incident, which is people’s behavior — not the color of their skin.

We have rules (and laws) in this country for a reason and if people don’t like a particular business’s rules, then they do not have to go there. We also have mechanisms to change the rules (and/or laws) we don’t like but objecting to the rules at a public pool because you don’t like them is not one of those mechanisms. I am deeply offended by the implication that there is systemic racism in Manheim Township, but I’m sure that my offense will not make the front page. If the editorial board’s concern is that we “stop policing what girls wear,” then I suggest a solution. Instead of a sign at the entrance (which clearly explained why these girls were asked to change), let’s replace it with a sign that reads “Clothing Optional.” That should appease everyone, right?

G. Jay Jones

Manheim Township