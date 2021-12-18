The twin headlines in the Dec. 11 LNP — “ ‘There are no beds’ ” and “School masks tossed” — literally stopped me in my tracks. I saw, side by side, two critically intertwined articles discretely separated by a gently flowing vertical line. I immediately began to wonder what would be the case if that line were removed, and this is what I imagined:

An article that included how many of the beds at Lancaster General Hospital — a fixed and limited resource — are occupied by those who were willfully unvaccinated but are now the beneficiaries of receiving vital care.

Perhaps the article would include estimates of how many potential heart attack, stroke or other acute medical emergencies were redirected to other facilities, and the rippling effects of the decision by some not to get a jab in the arm.

I imagined an article that obtained quotes from anti-masking advocates reacting to the state Supreme Court’s decision and relishing their perceived win. Maybe that article would also quote a local epidemiologist who would explain what it would mean to have so many more kids not wearing masks. The expert could discuss the increased number of lungs exchanging inhales and exhales in classrooms across the state, at sports facilities and at grandparents’ houses over the holidays.

As I write this, COVID-19 cases and deaths in our county are rising, especially among the vulnerable. With beds full and more lungs unprotected from the spread of this disease, more than ever we need to erase those dividing lines when talking about the issues — and work harder to show how they are connected.

Bernie Gallagher

West Lampeter Township