“This” is our problem.

The casual, habitual use of the word “this” creates a detachment for a speaker. “This” gives the speaker an impartial position, like a referee.

Feel the emotional difference with a single word. “This” country, or “my” or “our” country.

“This” president, or “my” or “our” president.

“This” problem, or “my” or “our” problem.

Politicians, newscasters, pundits, writers and citizens remain neutral and distance themselves from uncomfortable subjects with the first grade vocabulary word “this.”

“This problem” is a specimen in a petri dish, to be scientifically examined, an important activity in a sterile laboratory. A problem that concerns and affects us is our problem. If the problem is ours, we need to label it, own it and respond responsibly. If it’s not our problem then whose problem is it? Their problem? Your problem? His problem, her problem?

Understand that the emotional change that occurs with one simple word is dramatic. Important ideas and difficult issues shouldn’t drift away on “this” raft of neutral indifference.

Janice Wiedemann

Lititz