I have been reading and listening to much wrangling about the seeming need for identification cards in order to vote. It occurred to me to question whether we the people really want this and where it might lead us.

If memory serves me, in the 1960s and 1970s there was much talk about having a national identity card for everyone. Some suggested that the Social Security card was enough, but that was before ID theft and computer scams.

We conservative Republicans were against ID cards as being unconstitutional and restrictive of our rights!

Oh, how the times have changed! Now we have Real IDs to get on a plane or into government buildings (except during riots?). And some politicians are attempting to expand IDs to voting.

Just consider where that might lead us: “I’m here from the federal police. Let me see your papers!” Hmmm. Police, Gestapo, the Soviet secret police? Is everyone sure this is what they want?

Be very careful what you wish for. It might come to pass!

W. R. Weiss

Manheim Township