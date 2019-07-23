Calling all Christians who support the Trump administration in Lancaster County to ponder Jesus’ teachings from Matthew 6:1-18, Luke 6:20-49 and Matthew 25:31-40.
If you’re not horrified at how women and children seeking asylum are treated in detention centers at our southern border, you should be. Ninety percent of them have left their Central American countries because of drug cartels, spousal threats of violence, dire poverty due to climate change-induced drought conditions, and/or corrupt governments.
If you have relatives or friends who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or lost limbs in Iraq and Afghanistan, the threat of war with Iran should make you shake in your boots. Remember that during the first three centuries, Christians were opposed to violence and many refused to fight in Rome’s battles.
If you help support missionaries serving in other countries, ask them how they experience being an American under this administration.
Ask publishers of Bibles what the Trump trade war with China is doing to their business. Ask a farmer growing soybeans or a Maine lobsterman what’s happening to sales.
If you or someone in your family has a preexisting medical condition, ask them what will happen when President Donald Trump succeeds in killing the Affordable Care Act or how they’re paying for expensive medications.
Ask climatologists about the thawing of the permafrost or the melting of the glaciers. Now continue reading your Bible, especially the red words and actions of Jesus. Choose to follow him — not a demagogue.
Mary Theresa Webb
West Lampeter Township