Poll workers are a critical part of our democracy’s backbone. As members of your community, we are your friends and neighbors. We are committed to ensuring a safe and fair election, and we’re there to help you vote and to make the process as easy as possible.

As a lifelong Lancaster County resident, volunteering to be a poll worker is a way for me to serve the community and help voters. I’ve enjoyed being a poll worker and seeing the dedication of other volunteers in my precinct.

Being a part of the process has given me a greater appreciation of the work carried out by our county’s elections and voter registration staff every day. But it also provides me with the opportunity to interact with voters while gaining an understanding of elections operations and processes.

I encourage skeptics to consider stepping up to serve as a poll worker. You, too, can be a part of making sure every voter can freely, easily and conveniently access the polls to have their voices heard and their votes count.

Regardless of your political affiliation, voting is democracy in action. Voting has a direct impact on the services we receive, how our communities are run and who represents our best interests. Whether you cast you ballot in person or by mail, you should have confidence in knowing that poll workers and staff maintain impartiality and do their due diligence to uphold the integrity of our election.

Dina Burch

Lancaster