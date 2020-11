Imagine our complete surprise on Election Day when a pizza delivery man brought pizzas to our polling place!

We, the poll workers, were encouraged by this act of kindness.

Thank you to Pizzas to the Polls and the generous donor who donated to bless us!

Thanks, too, to the delivery man! We were so astonished when he arrived that I’m not sure any of us thought to tip him!

Lori Longenecker

Mount Joy Township