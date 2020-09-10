I watched both the Democratic and Republican conventions and noted a stark contrast in the content of Joe Biden’s and President Donald Trump’s speeches and their supporters’ speeches.

I am pleased there is an internet website, PolitiFact.com, that contains political speeches with a fact-check, so people such as you and I can learn the truth and make an informed decision about the best-qualified and most honest candidate.

PolitiFact.com lists the sources for the facts, so we can feel confident in relying on the information presented.

Be an informed voter. Get your application for a mail-in ballot. Vote early.

Rachel Williams

West Lampeter Township