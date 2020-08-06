I was appalled by the recent hateful actions of state Rep. Russ Diamond, R-Lebanon. His parody of state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine’s statement marginalized a vulnerable minority of Pennsylvania residents.

The response of party leaders, including House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, and House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, was pathetic. As a professional mental health provider for over 30 years, I am disgusted! Gentlemen: Are you aware that about 25% of suicides among American children ages 12 to 14 are within the LGBTQ demographic?

Merely observing that discrimination is wrong is like seeing a pile of manure on the rug and stepping around it. It still smells. I urge state Republican leaders to take action to clean up this mess and to see that Rep. Diamond is reprimanded rather than enabled.

For the sake of human decency over politics, do the right thing.

Elizabeth Engelhardt

West Grove

Chester County