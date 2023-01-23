Well, here we go again. It seems like politics as usual in Washington, D.C.

The former president took and essentially hid classified materials. The current president turned over classified materials that were found by his staff, rather than trying to hide them.

Because the Department of Justice is investigating the former president, it now must also investigate the current president. I guess what is good for the goose is good for the gander.

However, it seems to me that there is a difference. It’s like comparing apples to oranges. There is a definite difference.

It’s just another day in paradise — er, Washington, D.C. Maybe we as the voters just need to vote everyone out and start over, although I doubt that would make a difference.

I guess I will wait this out until 2024. I only hope that it doesn’t get as bad as January 2021. But I’m not holding my breath on that, either.

One more observation: I taught high school students for over 20 years and, in all that time, I never witnessed the childish behavior our elected officials are exhibiting at this time. Members of both parties are acting like elementary schoolchildren.

In the words of the Wicked Witch of the West: “Oh, what a world, what a world.”

Gus Gianopoulos

East Hempfield Township