It feels so wrong. It feels so wrong because it is wrong. On matters big and small, our decisions are made in party caucuses, not following open-minded debate. Any thinking person is made to ask: What is the purpose of debate if the decisions are already made in party caucuses?

Under our present system, the majority party puts its best ideas forward and then, as automatically as the sunrise, the opposing party declares itself in opposition — and woe be anyone who concludes otherwise. That is not how our democracy is meant to function.

The example is set in Washington, D.C., and then repeated in state after state.

I do not underestimate how this can be changed, but I am suggesting that a good beginning point might be to consider term limits and the effects of gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering ensures that the winners are those who hew most closely to the party line. Then, the absence of term limits gives the benefits of incumbency, ensuring that the incumbents keep getting reelected. Once they get to Washington, they fall in line with the party caucus — and the wishes of those who elected them become secondary.

This faulty process was played out before our eyes with the Republicans’ votes against the COVID-19 relief bill, which, according to surveys, was supported by about 70% of the American people.

Edgar Stoesz

Akron