Republicans love to focus on mental illness in this country whenever a mass shooting occurs. It’s as if we are the only country with citizens dealing with mental illness.

But it seems to me that the shooters are not the only ones with mental health problems.

Is it a sign of good mental health if you believe Americans should be able to purchase semi-automatic rifles and carry them on American streets? We need a mental health check for any politician who thinks this is OK.

It is well past time to renew the 1994 legislation known popularly as the federal "assault weapons ban," which expired in 2004.

If our representatives do not have the courage or the sense to vote to renew this ban, then we must find candidates who will support such a ban to replace them in next year’s election. For the sake of our children.

Carol Shane

Millersville

Editor’s note: This letter mentions mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, suicidepreventionlifeline.org, 800-273-8255, or simply call 988.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.