The mass murderers in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, didn’t act alone. In my opinion, they had willing (and in some cases enthusiastic) accomplices. They are in national and state political organizations and legislatures. They “serve” in our legislatures and Congress, essentially enabling those who obtain their deadly weapons to murder innocent people, including children.

What kind of society do we have when such behavior is tolerated? Our Constitution clearly states that our government has a responsibility to “insure domestic Tranquility.” In my view, those in power conveniently ignore that statement in their insatiable thirst for power.

Jack Enco

Warwick Township