As of Monday, there have been 109 mass shootings in 2023, with more than 160 deaths and more than 400 injuries, according to the Gun Violence Archive. There are 120 weapons for every 100 Americans.

With an uncanny degree of clairvoyance, Alabama U.S. House Republican Barry Moore introduced a bill in February to declare the AR-15-style rifle “The National Gun of the United States.” Seemingly, he’s out to glorify the continuing carnage. Not surprisingly, the bill’s co-sponsors include Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert who, on the campaign trail, was often seen with a gun visibly holstered to her hip, and the chronic liar and New York Republican George Santos, whose home state witnessed a massacre at a supermarket in which 10 innocent shoppers were killed and three were wounded.

Equally tone-deaf to the majority of Americans who favor a ban on assault-style weapons are the bill’s other co-sponsors: Clyde Andrews and Marjorie Taylor Greene, both Georgia Republicans.

Locally, Republican U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker makes it clear on his website that he has no intention of seriously addressing the need for a sensible revision of the long-outdated Second Amendment. Congressman Scott Perry of York County likewise dances around on his home page without any commitment to ending the bloodshed. He asserts that “assault weapons” and “weapons of war” are “political phrases designed to evoke an emotional response.” By minimizing the destruction, he insults and devalues every person touched by these weapons.

Metal detectors at every public venue? Mental health initiatives? These go-to solutions by gun advocates will not stop the next rampage caused by someone wielding a semi-automatic weapon.

Jeffrey Allen

West Lampeter Township