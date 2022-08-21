Politicians in both parties simply regurgitate and pass along the talking points of their party leaders. Every time we see an interview with a politician in LNP | LancasterOnline, it mirrors what they’re told from their party leaders.

You can see the same content in virtually any state, with any representative. Every week, they receive emailed talking points about the major issues and take careful notes of what their party leaders are saying during conference calls. They’re rewarded for staying as close to that script as possible.

They’re not free thinkers, although I have been around enough of them to know that, in private, they’ll strike a different chord and occasionally speak their minds and voice their truly authentic opinions. But doing that publicly would cost them valuable donor and lobbyist support. They take a lockstep, top-down posture and approach to communication.

This is backward. What they should be doing is listening to their constituents on a regular basis and, yes, even ones who disagree with them.

If you’re fed up with the two-party system, look at newly established independent platforms, like the Forward Party. They are opposed to being mouthpieces for the most powerful and are nonideological people who are simply extensions of you, the voter. This should be the future of politics, but that question will solely depend on voters’ ability to be free thinkers themselves.

Phil Lapp

West Lampeter Township